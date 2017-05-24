High Water Bad for Businesses, Boaters

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

WILSON, N.Y. - This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and for some people, it's a popular time to launch their boats.

But a higher-than-normal Lake Ontario and damage caused by rising water is keeping some people on shore, and it might be some time before they can launch.

The boat launch at Wilson Tuscarora State Park is criss-crossed with caution tape. Debris is floating on top. Docks are underwater, or in some cases, gone.

"We know that some of their [other clubs'] docks have washed away because they washed over here because we actually retrieved them and hauled them back to them," said Roger Maddigan, commodore of the Tuscarora Yacht Club.

Boats are still on land at some marinas, and they can't be launched because docks are submerged - in some cases under a couple of feet of water.

"This would be one of our big three weekends of the summer, and it looks like it's going to be somewhat impaired because it's going to be difficult for boats that are at docks, if the water is at the top, it's difficult to dock your boat," said Maddigan.

About two dozen docks at the Tuscarora Yacht Club are off limits for now, but luckily they just installed 18 new floating docks that rise when the water does.

The head of the club says they're in better shape than most, but they worry about other marinas and other businesses that rely on good boating conditions.

