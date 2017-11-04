Heavy rain likely, strong winds possible Sunday

WESTERN NEW YORK — Thanks to another round of mild air, a cold front will quickly gain strength Sunday afternoon in the Midwest. Out ahead of that front, scattered showers will pop up in Western New York starting Sunday morning.

A little bit of a lull may allow for some sunshine early Sunday afternoon and that would only increase the chance of stronger thunderstorms here Sunday evening. The worst of the storms should arrive between 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

During that time, expect gusty winds near 50 mph and widespread soaking rain. Rainfall totals may exceed 2" from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. There is a FLOOD WATCH for all counties in Western New York from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.

