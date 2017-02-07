Freezing rain and wind

BUFFALO, NY - The National Weather Service in Buffalo, NY has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for all of Western New York until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The amount of freezing rain expected is between a trace and a few hundredths of an inch, and it could create localized icy patches on untreated roads and surfaces.

High winds are expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Western New York beginning at midnight and lasting until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sustained wind speeds are expected between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

WEATHER EXTRAS:

