Freezing Rain Advisory for all of WNY

BUFFALO, NY - The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for all of Western New York.

The advisory begins at 8:00 Monday night and lasts until 10:00 Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service say up to one tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Patches of ice could make slick spots on roads and sidewalks, but it is not expected to damage trees or power lines.

