Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Chautauqua, Wyoming, and southern Erie Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A Frost Advisory has also been issued until 9 a.m. for Niagara, Orleans, northern Erie, and Genesee counties.

Temperatures around 30 degrees are expected with the Freeze Warnings and in the mid-30s for the Frost Advisories.

These temperatures could threaten outdoor plants and tender vegetation, the National Weather Service warns. They recommend taking plants indoors or protecting them from the cold if possible.

