Flood Watch for Erie & Wyoming Counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening for Northern and Southern Erie County as well as Wyoming county.

The flood warning has been issued due to much warmer temperatures causing a prolonged period of rain that will melt the snow pack in places across Western New York, causing a substantial rise in area reeks and streams.

Ice cover melting is also expected to contribute to the flooding by causing ice jams along creeks and streams.

The flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on the current forecast and the National Weather Service recommends being aware of a possible flood warning to follow.

