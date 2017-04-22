Flood Warning due to Tonawanda Creek log jam

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Northeastern Erie, Eastern Niagara and West Central Genesee County until 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

At about 12:41 p.m. Saturday, officials reported flooding and road closures along Tonawanda Creek in the Town of Royalton due to a log jam that was causing waters in Tonawanda Creek to back up.

Those downstream of the log jam in Tonawanda Creek in the towns of Royalton and Lockport, and Newstead and Clarence, are asked to be aware of a sudden water rise if the log jam suddenly gives way.

Foote Road between Ditch Road and Wolcottsville Road in the Town of Royalton are reported closed.

The National Weather Service says flooding will remain mostly over rural areas of Northeastern Erie, Eastern Niagara and West Central Genesee County near Tonawanda Creek.

