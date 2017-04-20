Flood Warning for Parts of WNY

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Rounds of heavy rain over the last few hours have produced as much as two inches of rain in parts of Wyoming, Erie and Genesee counties. Because of this, a flood warning is in effect for parts of those counties tonight.

Small streams and creeks are now swollen and ponding on roads will be a problem until the water drains away early Friday morning.

Drivers are advised to be especially cautious on the roads. Nighttime conditions make it much harder to see large puddles that may cause hydroplaning.

