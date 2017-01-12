Flood threat prompted evacuation warning in Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. - For a brief period Thursday, residents in the Village of Silver Creek were being told to prepare to evacuate due to flash flooding.

The area is in Chautauqua County and is under a flood watch.

While not a regular occurance, flooding is not unusual in this area due to its proxmity to Walnut Creek, Silver Creek, and Lake Erie.

The threat of flooding has ended and residents are being told to resume normal activities.

