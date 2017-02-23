Final Burst of Warmth Friday Before Winter Returns

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Unusually mild weather has been spoiling Western New York all week, and that pattern comes to what should be a record-breaking conclusion Friday.

Thanks to a stiff southerly breeze and perhaps a little sunshine, some will get very close to 70 degrees. We don't usually feel that kind of warmth until the last week of May.

Gusty showers and even some rumbles of thunder may interrupt the commute Friday morning and again later in the evening. One more line of wet weather will move through first thing Saturday morning.

The cold front bringing those showers and storms will signal a shift in the wind to the west. Those winds could be locally damaging with gusts close to 50 mph by midday Saturday. That same wind will also carry in sharply colder air.

Temperatures during breakfast Saturday will be near 60. By lunch, we'll be in the 40s. Around dinner? Expect readings in the upper 20s.

Couple that daytime drop-off with gusty winds and the fact that it's been so warm lately and we're talking about a bit of a harsh reminder that winter still has a little sand left in the hourglass.

(© 2017 WGRZ)