Erosion a major concern along the lake shore

BARKER, N.Y. -- On the border of Niagara and Orleans counties, Golden Hill Park has experienced major erosion.

A landslide near the historic 30-mile point lighthouse has park employees on edge.

Park land has also broken off and slid into the water all along the lake shore.

Currently, the park's maintenance road is closed because it is completely under water. It's something else they are monitoring daily.

"It's heartbreaking," said Park Manager Renee Campbell. "I've been a volunteer here since day one, before I became Park manager, and you grow to love the park. It's just a park of you. My grandson comes here. It's just a nice place to be, and we don't want to lose it."

One of the piers is also flooded.

The park manager says that's a pier people used to walk out on for fishing. She estimates it is about two feet higher than normal.

