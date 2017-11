East Aurora sink hole

EAST AURORA, NY - A huge sink hole has opened near the corner of Main Street and S. Willow in East Aurora.

2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan has learned that an 8-9 foot culvert that carries Tannery Brook beneath E. Aurora gave way around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

