Despite Chill, Last Week's Snow Vanishes

Photo taken in Hamburg by Patrick Hammer

It's hard to believe the a little over a week ago, we were digging out of close to two feet of snow. It may be even harder to comprehend how fast all of that snow melted even as temperatures stayed in the upper 30's in recent days.

The true magician that makes early spring snow vanish isn't always the arrival of warmer air, but the fact that our sun sits higher in the sky than in mid-winter. In fact today, March 23rd, we see the sun rise to the same height as it would on September 19th. By April 26th, the sun's rays reach us at the same angle as mid August.

A higher sun angle means more direct sunlight and more intense energy from the sun at the ground. That means that any snow we see this time of the year usually doesn't stick around for too long.

The sun will be at its highest perch in our sky on the Summer Solstice, June 21st. By then, our average high's will be approaching 80 degrees and snow will be a distant memory.

