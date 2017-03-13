Cuomo says to avoid unnecessary travel Tues.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY - Thinking of hitting the road Tuesday? You might want to think again.

With a nor'easter storm slated to hit the Northeast, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning against any unnecessary travel in New York on Tuesday, though he stopped short of advising commuters to stay home.

He also warned drivers to be alert for potential road closures.



In the past, Cuomo's administration has shut down portions of the Thruway and Interstate 84 during major snow storms.

"I strongly urge everyone to limit unnecessary travel on Tuesday, and if you must ‎drive, please plan ahead, be careful, and stay safe," he said in a statement Monday.

A winter storm warning is slated for Monday night through Wednesday evening for most of the state, with at least a foot of snow expected.

The Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island will be under a blizzard warning from late Monday through Tuesday night.

The Western New York area is expected to get around 7-15" of snow.

Cuomo on Monday activated the State Emergency Operations Center, a routine step ahead of major storms that clears the way for major state agencies to gather at a facility in Albany to monitor weather and response.

The state Department of Transportation has 443,000 tons of road salt on hand, along with more than 1,800 plows, according to Cuomo's office.

The Thruway Authority has another 114,800 tons of road salt and 311 plows ready to go.

State DOT workers from Erie, Chautauqa and Cattaraugus are headed to downstate to help out with storm efforts.

DOT sent plow drivers from our North Erie County Residency to Long Island to provide extra resources as they brace for the Nor'easter pic.twitter.com/uGQGaMosdz — NYSDOT Western NY (@NYSDOTBuffalo) March 13, 2017

Personnel from our Chautauqua County Residency deployed to Long Island to lend a hand with snow and ice duties with the upcoming snow storm pic.twitter.com/JYm74L1rfm — NYSDOT Western NY (@NYSDOTBuffalo) March 13, 2017

