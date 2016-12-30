Could the weather have impacted missing plane?

As investigators try to locate the missing Cessina that departed Burke Lakefront Airport bound for Columbus on Thursday night, a natural question to ask is: Could weather have impacted the aircraft?
There were plenty of snow squalls falling across our area at the time, plus high winds.
WKYC Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling looks back at the weather conditions from Thursday evening in a minute-by-minute reconstruction of the flight.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs