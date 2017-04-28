Cooler Weather Looms Ahead in May

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Summer hinted at its not-so-distant arrival Thursday with temperatures in the 80's. This entire month has also been one of the warmest on record for Buffalo.

It'll be cooler this weekend, but seasonably so. We may just reach the 80 mark again on Monday, the first day of May. But then it'll probably be a while before we feel that warm again.

Long range forecast models are pointing towards a cooler trend during the first week and a half of May. Average temperatures during that period range from about 60 to 65 degrees. For now, it looks like 50's and perhaps low 60's will be the theme, at least through the first weekend of the month.

Some towns in the Southern Tier and northwest Pennsylvania may need to guard against a quick frost late next week as well.

No need for the heavy coats, but maybe keep the flip flops in the garage for a little while longer.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV