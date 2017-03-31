Cool, Rainy Pattern Continues in Early April

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Today's rain was a fitting way to cap off a month that was soggy overall. Most in Western New York picked up over 4" of rain during the month of March. That's close to an inch and a half above normal.

March wound up on the chilly side of average too. It's the first time we've had a month finish below normal temperature-wise since last December.

The beginning of April promises to maintain this trend of cool and damp weather in Western new York. While the western United States feels a burst of warmth, we'll generally experience temperatures in the 40's and 50's with several rounds of rain.

The threat for snow usually diminishes significantly this month, but we can't totally rule out another chance at seeing some flakes. April's average snowfall stands at about 3". Any accumulation would melt quickly since the sun climbs higher in the sky now compared to mid-winter.

Those pining for spring weather will likely have to wait until mid or even late April. By then, the storm track will shift farther north and so will milder air, leaving us generally warmer and drier.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV