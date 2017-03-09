Cleanup Continues in Niagara County

Downed tree in Lockport (Photo courtesy: Heather Ly, WGRZ)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - Cleanup and power outages continued across Niagara County Thursday, one day after high winds brought down trees and power lines.

About a dozen side streets were blocked off in the City of Lockport due to debris and downed wires.

NYSEG crews were seen across the city trying to restore power.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday there were approximately 3200 NYSEG customers without power in Niagara County, according to the company's website. The outages were primarily in the city and town of Lockport.

Less than two hours later, there was progress being made and a reported 2400 still in the dark in those same areas.

One crew told 2 On Your Side the restoration was complicated by the fact that there was heavy wind damage in the Rochester area in addition to the Buffalo area.



