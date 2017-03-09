Some municipalities open warming shelters

(Photo: martin meehan/thinkstock)

TONAWANDA, NY - Some municipalities in WNY are setting up a warming shelters for their residents affected by the power outages.

Thousands are still without power across the region due to the high winds.

City of Tonawanda Police say there are about 464 homes without power, mainly in the Millstream and Gastown sections.

There is no timetable from National Grid on when power will be restored there.

In the meantime, City of Tonawanda residents can go to a warming shelter beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night at the fire headquarters, located at 44 Williams Street.

Water and cots will be provided. No pets, and there will be no one to care for them. If you have any questions, you can call: 716-692-8400 or 716-583-0130 or 716-983-7177.

The Town of Marilla will have a warming shelter for their residents beginning at 3pm Thursday until power is restored for their residents. It will be at the Marilla Primary School, located 11683 Bullis Rd.

Residents in the City of Lockport in need of a warm place can go to the Salvation Army, 50 Cottage Street, at the corner of Walnut Street. They can accommodate 100 residents during the day and 50 overnight.

