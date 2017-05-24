Buffalo Sees More Sunshine than San Diego!

(Photo: olgalngs)

BUFFALO, NY-- We know that Mother Nature isn't usually kind too Western New York in the winter. Most of us also know the national reputation that's given the area. It seems like Buffalo makes headlines at least once a year for what many across the country would consider an absurd amount of snow. Despite all of this icy publicity, the summer months are Buffalo's best-kept secret.

Lake Erie provides the piles of snow, but it also brings out the sunshine during the warm season. Air temperatures from May through September generally range from 60 to 85 degrees, with the odd heat wave mixed in. Lake temperatures usually stay below the 80 degree mark. As long as the air is warmer than the lake and a few other atmospheric conditions are just right, any chance of clouds is crushed and we're left with bluebird skies.

This "reverse lake effect" would make us the envy of many major cities; if they only knew. In fact, because of the lake, Buffalo has seen fewer overcast summer days than San Diego and Raleigh! The lake also serves as a giant natural air conditioner. While the mercury climbs into the 90s year in and year out, the metro area has never recorded a temperature in the triple digits.

Remember this the next time someone tries to pity the Western New York weather scene.

