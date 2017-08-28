Buffalo couple moves to Houston just ahead of Harvey

Willie and Joanne Roberson had no way of knowing that they'd be followed to Houston by the drenching storm, Harvey.

HOUSTON - Wanting to maximize time with their two grandchildren, Willie and Joanne Roberson left western New York and moved to Houston.

Moving in right behind them the record-breaking storm, Harvey.

“I’ve never been through this before and so ignorant is bliss,” said Willie by phone Monday afternoon.

The Roberson's migration plan included a stay at their son's home in the Jersey Village section of Houston, which has been spared the flooding that has submerged much of the city.

“Where we are it’s raining and sometimes we get some heavy downpours and then it lightens up and we get more heavy downpours. Yesterday, we had a lot of stand water in the road. My son’s house is fine and the water didn’t even come up to the stoop,” said Roberson.

The Roberson's did briefly attempt to head for a hotel. When water at the end of the driveway reached the bottom of the car door, that's was the end of the attempt. So, they are staying with their son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

“We always have to joke in Buffalo that in a blizzard you buy a six-pack and stay in. But here when they have a major catastrophy. I do have major concerns, more for the other people though than us," says Roberson.

Roberson says he's seen picture of the house he and his wife intend to buy in Houston and it looks dry. But given the circumstances, it's not clear when they'd be able to executive the sale and move in.

For now, they are dry and safe, waiting for Harvey to move on.

