Army Corps Aiding Lakeshore Flood Victims

WILSON, NY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent a field team to this community along the south shore of Lake Ontario Thursday, as concern grows among residents about damage to homes and properties due to high water levels, which in some spots are already nearly three feet above average.

"We have a staff of coastal engineers, geotechnical engineers, and hydrology engineers that can provide some additional support with regard to the immediate response to the high water flooding," said Phil Stitzinger, who serves as the Chief of Emergency Management for the Army Corp’s Buffalo District.

Stitzinger told WGRZ-TV the agency is providing both “direct” and “technical” assistance.

“Direct assistance is where we provide material support, which is to say sandbags. To date we have provided 180,000 of them across the eight affected counties,” said Stitzinger. “Technical assistance is provided, for instance, if they want to put up a sandbag wall. We can go out and tell people where to place their walls, or in what particular fashion to build them so as to be more effective.”

Stitzinger says there is a science to sandbag walls, beginning with how to fill the bags.

“The sandbags should be approximately two thirds full, and no more than that,” he said, explaining that if they are filled too full, they become too plump and can’t squish down on top of each other, which leaves holes in the wall.

Location is key as well, as those building walls out of sandbags need to consider the course of erosion on their properties.

“If there’s a sandbag wall that’s too close to the eroding shoreline that’s a concern, because the sandbag wall could then fall into the lake, which would waste the efforts of the residents’ out there,” he said.

Help couldn’t come soon enough for lakeshore denizens, as Thursday brought another dose of heavy rain and strong northeast winds, pushing waves onto already waterlogged properties.

The Army Corp provides additional information on protecting property from shoreline flooding here.



