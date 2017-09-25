Another Day of Record Heat

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Buffalo, NY -- The record heat is hitting Western New York for yet another day, and it will last for at least one more day.

Monday's high temperature already reached 90 degrees F in Buffalo by mid-afternoon, setting a new daily record for this date of September 25. The old record was 87 F set back in 2007. This makes two days of record heat.

Sunday's high temperature reached 90 F, breaking the old record-high of 88 F set back in 2010. This was the first day that Buffalo hit 90 F this year.

Wednesday could have highs in the mid to upper 80s, which could at least tie the record daily high of 87 F set in 1946.

Then Thursday will finally bring much cooler air with highs in the 60s.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV