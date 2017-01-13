A Few Flood Warnings Remain

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - Flood warnings remain on the Allegheny River near at Salamanca and Olean, along the Genesee River at Portageville and for a few creeks in Chautauqua Co.

The Allegheny River is expected to crest this afternoon in Olean about two a half feet above flood stage. In Salamanca, the river has already crested and in is beginning to recede.

Moderate flooding will occur along the entire stretch of the Allegheny near Salamanca in areas that are unprotected by dikes. Minor flooding is expected around Olean.

