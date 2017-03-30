A Burst of Winter as Many Think Spring

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

The transition from March to April gets most thinking about putting the winter gear away. Not so fast, says Mother Nature.

Early spring is a strange and transitive time in the Northeast and a wide range of weather can happen in a very short amount of time. Thursday afternoon's wintry mix was a perfect example.

Temperatures were in the 40's as rain approached from the south and west. But as precipitation began to fall, what started as rain quickly mixed in with large wet clumps of snow. Why? The answer is high up in the clouds.

A few thousand feet up, temperatures were in the low 30's. Precipitation is purely snow at that height. As it falls and encounters warmer air, it starts to melt. The biggest pieces of precipitation tend to fall the fastest and are able to reach the surface before melting, leading to those giant wet flakes that many saw today.

Eventually, enough warm air moved in from the south to change everything back over to rain.

Snow certainly isn't unheard of this time of the year. In fact the month of April sees an average of 3" at the airport. Our latest measurable snow? The first week of May. Let's hope we don't get that far this year.

