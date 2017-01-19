2016 Earth's Hottest Year Ever

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Think it's been a little too warm in western New York lately? You're right, and we're not alone with the above average weather. NASA and NOAA released data on Wednesday showing that Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2016. This is the third year in a row that such a record was set. NASA scientists say that while more records aren't a guarantee in the future, it's pretty clear what the trend has been in recent years.

Last year, sensors at Buffalo Airport recorded warmer than normal temperatures for eleven out of twelve months. Only April came in cooler than average. Lake Erie also marked it's highest temperature on record at a balmy 76 degrees in September amidst widespread drought. After a quick start to the snow season in December, things have slowed down in recent weeks leaving much of the region looking more like late March than late January.

Winter is far from over though and Mother Nature still has plenty of opportunities to send in some true chill and lake effect snow.

