TSA implements new procedure for electronic items

BUFFALO, NY - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will soon have new security screening procedures for carry-on items at airports across the country, including the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Niagara Falls Airport.

Travelers will be required to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for x-ray screening. This is in response to the current terror threat and raise aviation security.

“TSA constantly enhances its security procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director Bart Johnson in a released statement. “The terror threat is real and TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security.

“As we implement this new procedure, passengers can expect to see TSA officers ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similarly to how laptops have been screened for years,” Johnson explained.

Electronic items that will need to be removed from carry-on luggage and screened are: laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras.

The new procedure will begin in October for Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The date for the Niagara Falls Airport has not been announced yet.

Officials say the new procedure should not alter wait times at checkpoints, and there are no changes to what travelers can bring through the check point.

