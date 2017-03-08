Seven flights diverted due to high winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Seven flights have been diverted from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport due to powerful winds in the area, according to the airport.
Flights that have been changed include:
- Southwest Airline Flight 190 has been diverted to Albany International
- Delta Airlines Flight 3979 from Wayne County, Detroit, Michigan has been diverted to Syracuse
- American Airlines flight 4965 has been diverted to State College, Pennsylvania
- American Airlines Flight 3649 has been diverted to Syracuse
- Southwest Airlines Flight 1961 has been diverted to Pittsburgh International
- Southwest Airlines Flight 4677 has also been diverted to Pittsburg International and
- Delta Airlines Flight 3869 has been diverted to the Elmira/Corning Airport
An airport spokesperson said it is a good idea to keep an eye on all flights coming in or leaving the airport for any possible delays. You can track flights by following this link: http://www.buffaloairport.com/Flight/Track.aspx
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs