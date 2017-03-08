Seven flights diverted due to high winds

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Seven flights have been diverted from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport due to powerful winds in the area, according to the airport.

Flights that have been changed include:

Southwest Airline Flight 190 has been diverted to Albany International

Delta Airlines Flight 3979 from Wayne County, Detroit, Michigan has been diverted to Syracuse

American Airlines flight 4965 has been diverted to State College, Pennsylvania

American Airlines Flight 3649 has been diverted to Syracuse

Southwest Airlines Flight 1961 has been diverted to Pittsburgh International

Southwest Airlines Flight 4677 has also been diverted to Pittsburg International and

Delta Airlines Flight 3869 has been diverted to the Elmira/Corning Airport

An airport spokesperson said it is a good idea to keep an eye on all flights coming in or leaving the airport for any possible delays. You can track flights by following this link: http://www.buffaloairport.com/Flight/Track.aspx

© 2017 WGRZ-TV