Audi to test self-driving car in New York

A driverless car from Audi is seen on display during the first Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Asia in Shanghai. (Photo: STR, Custom)

ALBANY, NY - Auto manufacturer Audi will be the first company to test a self-driving car in New York, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles this week approved Audi's application to test the autonomous technology, taking advantage of a measure in the state's $153 billion budget that authorized a year-long testing program for self-driving cars.

Audi of America Inc., the U.S. branch of the German automaker, will begin testing a car near the state Capitol on June 14, according to Cuomo's office.



"Autonomous vehicles are a major part of the future of the automotive industry and this pilot program will help ensure New York continues to be a hub of innovation and cutting edge technology," Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday.



Audi of America Inc. has received approval to test self-driving cars in New York. (Photo: Photo provided by Audi via NY Governor's Office)

A decades-old state law requires drivers to keep one hand on the wheel while driving, which had prevented driverless cars from taking hold in New York while companies like Google and Uber tested the technology in other states.

But the state budget approved in April included a pilot program to allow testing, but only while being escorted by State Police.

The state began accepting applications earlier this month.

In a statement provided by the governor's office, Audi government affairs director Brad Stertz said the technology has "enormous potential to improve safety on New York roads, ease congestion and open up new mobility choices across the state’s diverse landscape."

The test program will expire in April 2018.

