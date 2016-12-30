Streets to close for ball drop in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Thousands will come to Downtown Buffalo's Roosevelt Plaza for the New Year's Eve Ball Drop.
Several streets will be closed temporarily for the event on Saturday.
• Washington between East Huron and Genesee will be closed at 7 a.m.
• West Huron Southside, between Pearl and Main, will be closed at 7 a.m.
• East Huron Southside, between Main and Washington, will close at 10 a.m.
• West Huron Northside, between Pearl and Main, will close at 10 a.m.
• Washington, between East Chippewa and East Mohawk, will close at 2 p.m.
• East Huron Northside, between Main and Genesee will close at 4 p.m.
• Genesee, between East Huron and Ellicott, will close at 4 p.m.
All streets will re-open Sunday at 8:00 a.m.
