Streets to close for ball drop in Downtown Buffalo

WGRZ 4:44 PM. EST December 30, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Thousands will come to Downtown Buffalo's Roosevelt Plaza for the New Year's Eve Ball Drop. 

Several streets will be closed temporarily for the event on Saturday.

Washington between East Huron and Genesee will be closed at 7 a.m.
West Huron Southside, between Pearl and Main, will be closed at 7 a.m.
East Huron Southside, between Main and Washington, will close at 10 a.m.
West Huron Northside, between Pearl and Main, will close at 10 a.m. 
Washington, between East Chippewa and East Mohawk, will close at 2 p.m.
East Huron Northside, between Main and Genesee will close at 4 p.m.
Genesee, between East Huron and Ellicott, will close at 4 p.m.
 
All streets will re-open Sunday at 8:00 a.m.
 


