Streets to close for ball drop in Downtown Buffalo

City officials tested out the ball drop for Thursday night's New Year's celebrations (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Thousands will come to Downtown Buffalo's Roosevelt Plaza for the New Year's Eve Ball Drop.

Several streets will be closed temporarily for the event on Saturday.

• Washington between East Huron and Genesee will be closed at 7 a.m.

• West Huron Southside, between Pearl and Main, will be closed at 7 a.m.

• East Huron Southside, between Main and Washington, will close at 10 a.m.

• West Huron Northside, between Pearl and Main, will close at 10 a.m.

• Washington, between East Chippewa and East Mohawk, will close at 2 p.m.

• East Huron Northside, between Main and Genesee will close at 4 p.m.

• Genesee, between East Huron and Ellicott, will close at 4 p.m.

All streets will re-open Sunday at 8:00 a.m.