Trump's $25,000 Check to Gold Star Family Dated Same Day A Report Came Out That Said He Didn't Send It
President Trump did follow through on his promise to send a personal check for $25,000 to a Gold Star family. However, it was dated on the same day as a Washington Post report that said the family was still waiting. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WGRZ 8:57 AM. EDT October 24, 2017
