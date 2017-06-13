Trump Rival Rosie O'Donnell Makes Big Donation to Accused NSA Leaker Reality Winner
Rosie O'Donnell donated $1000 to the GoFundMe account started for the NSA contractor Reality Winner who is accused of leaking classified documents to the media. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WGRZ 4:04 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
