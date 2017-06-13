Trump Pitched Solar-Power Border Wall That Would 'Pay for Itself'
One of President Donald Trump's biggest campaign promises has yet to come to fruition. But Trump has a new idea for the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico that might help him keep his promise. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WGRZ 5:33 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Fire reported at Quasar Energy in W.SenecaJun 13, 2017, 5:17 p.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Uber talks about future in WNYJun 13, 2017, 2:56 p.m.