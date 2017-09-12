Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WGRZ 2:46 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
