This Country Now Has More Billionaires Than the U.S.
If you're looking to build wealth, you may consider moving to China, where, according to the Union Bank of Switzerland, one billionaire is created every three weeks. That puts Asia ahead of the United States for the first time.
WGRZ 11:42 AM. EDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Police searching for missing 21-year-oldOct 26, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
-
Teen killed in Clarence ATV crashOct 22, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
-
Jamestown man takes plea in wife's deathOct 26, 2017, 11:26 a.m.