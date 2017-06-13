Texas Junior High Student Gets 'Most Likely To Become A Terrorist' Award

We all know the usual superlatives... 'Most likely to become president' or 'Most likely to win the nobel prize' but one junior high school student in Texas, may have gotten the most offensive superlative ever. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

WGRZ 1:20 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories