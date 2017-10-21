Study: Pollution Kills 9 Million People Worldwide Annually
There is one epidemic that kills three times more people each year than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined. And we could actually be doing something to stop it. Pollution. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WGRZ 11:28 AM. EDT October 21, 2017
