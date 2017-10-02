Some of the Worst Mass Shootings in U.S. History
As police sort through the details of the worst mass murder in modern US history with at least 50 people dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas...it is a sad reminder of america's history of mass shootings. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WGRZ 10:38 AM. EDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Who is Stephen Paddock?Oct. 2, 2017, 7:59 a.m.
-
How to check on Vegas loved ones with Facebook…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:04 a.m.