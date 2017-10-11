President Trump Blasts Media Over John Kelly Firing Rumors as 'Fake News'
President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, bashing what he says are 'fake news' reports citing that his Chief of Staff John Kelly would 'soon be fired.' Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WGRZ 8:09 AM. EDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Neighborhoods swallowed by flames as death toll…Oct. 9, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
2 of the most structurally deficient bridges are in WNYOct 10, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
Community leaders discuss anthem protestOct 10, 2017, 11:42 p.m.