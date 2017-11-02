Poll: Almost Half of Americans Think President Trump Likely Committed a Crime Related to Russian Meddling
A new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post finds that 49% of Americans surveyed think that President Trump likely committed a crime connected to Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election. Ryan Sartor has that story.
November 02, 2017
