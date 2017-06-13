Parents Are Upset a Serial Killer is Volunteering at an Elementary School
Convicted serial killer Karla Homolka has been volunteering at Greaves Adventist Academy in Montreal. And the news is not sitting well with people on social media. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WGRZ 9:12 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Fire at Quasar Energy being investigatedJun 13, 2017, 5:17 p.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Former auto controller gets four years in jailJun 13, 2017, 7:50 p.m.