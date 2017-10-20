Most Complete Tyrannosaur Fossil Ever Found in Southwestern US
A 76-million-year-old skeleton of one of the most ferocious tyrannosaurus to roam western North America millions of years ago is on the way to the Natural History Museum of Utah to be studied and possibly put on display. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WGRZ 3:02 PM. EDT October 20, 2017
