Melania Trump Settling into Being First Lady, Promoting Her Platform Solo
Now that President Trump has been in office for more than eight months, First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly grown more comfortable with her new title. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
WGRZ 12:09 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Another black water discharge near Niagara FallsOct. 9, 2017, 9:56 a.m.
-
Bomb squad called to Buffalo's west sideOct. 9, 2017, 11:20 a.m.
-
Who got Harvey Weinstein's campaign cash and who…Oct. 9, 2017, 12:57 p.m.