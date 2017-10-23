Megyn Kelly: I Complained to Fox News About Bill O'Reilly

Megyn Kelly isn't buying Bill O'Reilly's claim that no one complained about his behavior, because she says she did but was ignored. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.

WGRZ 2:09 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

