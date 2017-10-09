Here Are Some Of The States And Cities Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day Instead Of Columbus Day
Each year, millions of Americans celebrate Columbus Day on October 9th. But as the years go on, a lot of cities, states and universities are instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WGRZ 7:32 AM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Teen father accused of beating his baby girlOct. 8, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Bullet found at West Seneca schoolOct. 8, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Bills Lose to Bengals 20-16Oct. 8, 2017, 4:36 p.m.