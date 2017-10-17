Gold Star Parents Slam Trump's Defense of Reaction to Fallen Green Berets
Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan are putting President Trump on blast over his defense for waiting days before addressing the deaths of four Army Green Berets. Veuer's Aidan Kelley has more.
WGRZ 6:35 PM. EDT October 17, 2017
