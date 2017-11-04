Former President George H.W. Bush Calls Trump a 'Blowhard' And Admits Voting For Hillary

Both former presidents George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush went after President Trump in their new book. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.

WGRZ 11:58 AM. EDT November 04, 2017

