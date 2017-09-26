Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?
It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WGRZ 9:25 AM. EDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Donald Trump: 'Big progress being made' after…Sep 26, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Jim Kelly Releases New Statement on ProtestsSep 25, 2017, 11:44 p.m.
-
NY launches $2.5M competition for canal improvement ideasSep 26, 2017, 9:48 a.m.