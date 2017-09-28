Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WGRZ 7:17 PM. EDT September 28, 2017
