China Bans North Korea Toursim as President Trump Arrives in China
China bans tourism to North Korea as President Donald Trump arrives as part of his Asian tour. Because 80 percent of all foreign visitors are from China and generate $44 million dollars in tourism alone, this hits one of North Korea's few reliable revenue streams. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
WGRZ 9:52 AM. EST November 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Dr. Gosy indicted on 166 chargesNov. 7, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
3 teens charged in overdose deathNov. 8, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
Erie County Sheriff's race too close to callNov. 7, 2017, 2:30 p.m.